Pompeo Says Had Productive Talks On Peace Process In Afghanistan During Surprise Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

Pompeo Says Had Productive Talks on Peace Process in Afghanistan During Surprise Visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that he had productive conversations on the peace process in Afghanistan during his surprise visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that he had productive conversations on the peace process in Afghanistan during his surprise visit to the country.

"Great visit to Afghanistan today with productive discussions on the Afghan peace process and the need for credible elections with President Ashraf Ghani [.

..] former President Hamid Karzai, political parties, security forces and civil society, including women's groups," Pompeo said via Twitter.

