Pompeo Says Russia Seeks To Undermine Czech Republic's Democracy, Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Pompeo Says Russia Seeks to Undermine Czech Republic's Democracy, Security

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his speech to the Czech Senate on Tuesday that Russia is seeking to undermine the security and democracy of the Czech Republic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his speech to the Czech Senate on Tuesday that Russia is seeking to undermine the security and democracy of the Czech Republic.

"Russia continues to seek to undermine your democracy, your security through disinformation campaigns and through and through cyber attacks," Pompeo said.

"It's even tried to rewrite your history. We've all seen that."

Earlier on Tuesday, Pompeo joined Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek to commemorate the liberation of western Czechoslovakia by the US Army in World War II.

In Prague, Pompeo will meet with President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative and efforts to counter what the US government has termed are malign actions of Russia and China.

