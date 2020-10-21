Pompeo Says US Making Progress in Finalizing Arms Control Agreement With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Untied States is advancing towards finalizing an arms control deal with Russia , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Russia has agreed in principle to freeze all of its nuclear warheads.

We are very pleased about that," Pompeo said. "But we need to make sure that US and Russian negotiators get together just as soon as possible to continue to make progress to finalize a verifiable agreement."