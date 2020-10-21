UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says US Making Progress In Finalizing Arms Control Agreement With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Pompeo Says US Making Progress in Finalizing Arms Control Agreement With Russia

The Untied States is advancing towards finalizing an arms control deal with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Untied States is advancing towards finalizing an arms control deal with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Russia has agreed in principle to freeze all of its nuclear warheads.

We are very pleased about that," Pompeo said. "But we need to make sure that US and Russian negotiators get together just as soon as possible to continue to make progress to finalize a verifiable agreement."

Related Topics

Russia Progress All Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Putin Says Global Market for Russian Coronavirus V ..

1 minute ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Nigerian Ambassad ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Vaccination of Russians Against Coronav ..

3 minutes ago

China Considers US' Portrayal of Beijing as Its Ri ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes First Results of Intra-Libyan Tal ..

3 minutes ago

‘Pioneering journalist and trusted adviser to ge ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.