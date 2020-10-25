UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Tells Lukashenko NATO Has No Plans For External Aggression - State Belarusian TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Belarus and Russia are ready to jointly respond to emerging external threats in line with their Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) commitments, President Alexander Lukashenko told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who immediately denied that NATO posed any such threat.

The two had a phone call earlier on Saturday.

"[Belarus and Russia] are ready to jointly respond to emerging external threats. In particular, in accordance with the CSTO Treaty provisions on the protection of the common space in the event of external aggression from Poland, Lithuania or other countries, Belarus and Russia will be forced to respond," the presidential service said, as quoted by BelTA news agency.

Pompeo, in turn, noted that neither NATO, nor Poland and Lithuania posed any such threat.

The phone call lasted about half an hour, according to the news agency,

