Pompeo's Statements About 'Support' Of Iranian People Perplexing -Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is monitoring the situation in Iran, statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the "support" of the Iranian people are perplexing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Moscow is monitoring the situation in Iran, statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the "support" of the Iranian people are perplexing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We are following the development of the situation, we understand that the situation is not simple taking into account, inter alia, the international situation. We see many external players trying to influence the development of the internal situation in Iran," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We also noted the statement that was made by Mr.

Pompeo with words of support for the Iranian people. This caused our bewilderment, taking into account that much that causes dissatisfaction or becomes the reason for the processes that are taking place inside Iran is caused precisely by the actions of the United States," she said.

Zakharova said Pompeo's statements about the support of Iran's people were hypocritical as the United States was doing everything possible for the Iranian population to suffer.

Pompeo wrote on Twitter on November 16: "As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you."

