Pope Francis Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Earthquake in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Pope Francis expressed his condolences over the deaths in the earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Monday and said he was praying for the rescue workers in Turkey and Syria.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the huge loss of life caused by the earthquake in #Türkiye and in #Syria. Entrusting those who have died to the loving mercy of the Almighty, I pray for the emergency personnel involved in the ongoing relief efforts," he tweeted.

On behalf of the Pope, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin sent telegrams to the Vatican's ambassadors in both countries affected by the disaster.

These messages said that the Pope offers prayers for the souls of the dead and all those who mourn them. He also wishes emergency workers "the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance."

Additionally, Pope Francis expressed "a renewed sign of his spiritual solidarity" for the "long-suffering Syrian people."

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll from the earthquake currently stands at 1,498 people in Turkey and 461 in Syria, with thousands of others injured. These numbers are expected to keep rising.