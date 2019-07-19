UrduPoint.com
Powerful Blast Hits Gasification Plant In Central China - Local Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Powerful Blast Hits Gasification Plant in Central China - Local Government

A powerful explosion rocked a gasification factory in the city of Yima in Central China's Henan province, the municipal government said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A powerful explosion rocked a gasification factory in the city of Yima in Central China's Henan province, the municipal government said in a statement on Friday.

"At around 17:45 (09:45 GMT) on July 19, 2019, an air separation device exploded at the Yima Gasification Factory under the Henan Province Gas (Group) Co., Ltd. The blast did not affect the area where dangerous containers were stored. All the production has been halted," the local government said in a statement on its official website.

The statement added that the number of casualties was being estimated.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed a mushroom shaped cloud rising above the site of the blast with cars and windows of nearby buildings being damaged. Chinese media reported that the injured were being treated at various local hospitals.

In March, an explosion at a chemical plant in Eastern China killed 78 people and injured more than 600 others.

