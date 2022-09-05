UrduPoint.com

Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor Slams Japan's Prefecture Of Okinawa Injuring 4 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Four people have been injured in Japan due to a powerful typhoon Hinnamnor, which is 11th of the season, media reported on Monday.

People sustained injuries in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with one person hospitalized with bleeding due to a head injury. Others sustained minor injuries, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

About 51 flights have already been canceled in the southern part of the country and the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train line between Hiroshima and Hakata stations will be suspended on Tuesday as Hinnamnor approaches.

Meteorologists expect Kyushu Island and the island of Shikoku to receive up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of rain by Tuesday noon, while parts of the main island of Honshu could receive up to 200 millimeters of rain.

The typhoon is currently in the East China Sea and is moving northeast. By Tuesday, the typhoon will approach Kyushu Island and hit western Japan. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the typhoon is expected to approach South Korea and Russia's Primorsky Krai.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 950 hectopascal, and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts of up to 60 meters per second.

