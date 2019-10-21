Preliminary Results Show Chisinau Mayor to Be Elected in Second Round on November 3 - CEC

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The mayor of Chisinau will be elected in the second round in two weeks, since none of the candidates were able to receive more than 50 percent of the required vote, according to the preliminary results published on Moldova's Central Election Commission's (CEC) website.

The preliminary results of the vote, with over 75 percent of the counted protocols, indicated that the Socialist candidate Ion Ceban has received 43.43 percent of the vote, while his main rival, the leader of Dignity and Truth Platform Party Andrei Nastase - 30.01 percent.

According to the Moldovan law, the turnout threshold in general local elections is 25 percent. The winner is the candidate who has received more than half the electorate's votes included in the lists.

If the votes are less than 50 percent, then there will be a second round of elections in two weeks, where the winner is the one who gains a simple majority. There is no turnout threshold in the second round. The next round of local elections in Chisinau will be held on November 3.

The local elections were held on Sunday in all Moldovan municipalities, including in its capital. The country's citizens elected 898 leaders of towns and villages as well as more than 11,000 local people's deputies (in district, city and rural councils). According to the CEC, the turnout in Chisinau was 36.05 percent and 41.68 percent throughout the country.