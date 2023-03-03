UrduPoint.com

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change In Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

President Joe Biden while in Poland told the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of Eastern European countries that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, Politico reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) President Joe Biden while in Poland told the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of Eastern European countries that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, Politico reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.

Biden met with the Bucharest Nine, comprising Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, on February 22.

At a closed-door private discussion in Poland, just after his surprise visit to Kiev to mark the first anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Biden told the leaders he has no intention of seeking a regime change in Russia, the report said.

In a keynote address in Warsaw in March 2022, Biden stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House has since backed away from the claim, noting that "the President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," but "he was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

