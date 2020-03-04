President lauded for his initiative on Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization of OIC (ICESCO), Dr. Al Malik, in a letter addressed to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, appreciated his contribution for launching the Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC).

Dr. Al Malik recognized that the 4th Industrial Revolution had the potential to change the Islamic world and said that the PIAIC emerged as a success story, and ICESCO wanted to introduce it in other Islamic countries.

They wanted to learn from the experience of Pakistan and have sought his help in providing faculty training, reskill and upskill the youth, specially women and in development of curricula, a press release Wednesday shared the contents of the letter.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had launched PIAIC to reshape Pakistan by revolutionizing education, research and businesses through introducing latest cutting-edge technologies.

The initiative aims to make Pakistan a global hub for artificial intelligence, data science, cloud nativecomputing, edge computing, blockchain, augmented reality and internet of things.