UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Maldives Urges People To Unite Against Radical Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:29 PM

President of Maldives Urges People to Unite Against Radical Groups

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said on Monday in an Independence Day address that people should unite against the radical groups whose views and actions contradict the "belief of Islam."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said on Monday in an Independence Day address that people should unite against the radical groups whose views and actions contradict the "belief of Islam."

The Maldives is marking its 56th Anniversary of Independence on Monday.

"The President highlighted that despite the actions of some radical groups promoting extremist views amongst us, these radical views contradict the belief of Islam. He called upon the people to unite and stand up against these groups," Solih's office quoted him as saying.

The president stressed, however, that Islamophobia would not be tolerated either. He said that Maldivian independence came as a result of citizens' faith in islam and their "bonds of unity."

"President Solih further said that spreading Islamophobic hate speech is a treacherous act that divides the people and that neither of these acts would be tolerated.

He added that these two issues cannot be resolved by only pursuing legal action but rather by following the true teachings of Islam," the statement read.

The Maldivian government is determined to incorporate Islamic values into education "to best assist parents in nurturing their children to adopt the true Islamic teachings of compassion from an early age," Solih said.

Under the Maldivian constitution, Sunni Islam is the state religion and only Sunni Muslims can be citizens. Over the past several years, the country's counterterrorist agency increased its efforts to counter Islamic radicalization among citizens, alarmed by the growing number of Maldivians pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Terrorist Education Russia Independence Maldives Muslim From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Many G7 member countries polluting Earth'

34 seconds ago

Kosovar Judoka Nora Gjakova Wins Gold at Tokyo Oly ..

38 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,549 new COVID-19 cases, 1,510 reco ..

14 minutes ago

Gold imports fall by 22.79% to $8.97 million in FY ..

8 minutes ago

Berlin Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions in Tu ..

10 minutes ago

China's local govts issue bonds worth 794.9 bln yu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.