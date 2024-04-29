Open Menu

President Xi To Visit France, Serbia, Hungary From May 5

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

President Xi will be undertaking the visits at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, and President Tam Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orb¡n of Hungary.

Later, in response to a question about the program and expectation of the upcoming visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Jin Jian told media during his regular briefing that President Xi would be visiting any European country after five years.

The visit will be the Chinese president's first trip to Europe in the past nearly five years.

He said that these visits are widely important for China's relations with France, Serbia, Hungary and European Union (EU) at large and would provide new impetus for the global peace and development.

APP/asg

