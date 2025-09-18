Two killed in different incidents

ATTOCK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed in different incidents in various parts of the district, the police sources have said.

In the first incident, a 35 years old man lost his life when he was accidently hit by a bullet during ongoing anti rabies campaign in Chora Sharif in the limits of Jand Police station.

The police while quoting the eyewitnesses said that some volunteers were shooting dogs in the area when a bullet accidently hit Noor Muhammad.

He was taken to tehsil headquarters hospital, Jand, where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile a teenage boy drowned in a stream located near Dehri Lagal dam .

The Police sources said that 15 years old Haider Kamal went to the stream along with his friends for bathing where he drowned. Later after hour’s long hectic efforts by rescue 1122 team, the body was retrieved and handed over to family for burial.

the concerned Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigations.

