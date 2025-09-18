Open Menu

Pakistan, Poland Explore Enhanced Cooperation In Agriculture And Food Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:25 PM

Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for building long-term partnerships with Poland in the field of agriculture and food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for building long-term partnerships with Poland in the field of agriculture and food security.

He expressed confidence that enhanced bilateral cooperation would open new avenues for trade, technology transfer, and sustainable agricultural development.

The minster held a high-level meeting with the Ambassador of Poland, which focused on strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation, enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural exports to Poland, and addressing technical barriers related to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements.

The minister highlighted Poland’s role as a major agricultural producer in Europe, ranking second globally in rye exports and third in Apple exports, with significant production of wheat, barley, oats, sugar beet, tobacco, fruits, and potatoes.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Poland could greatly benefit from mutual collaboration in cereals, fruits, livestock, and food processing sectors.

Discussing SPS challenges, Hussain underlined that Pakistan’s exporters face difficulties in accessing the Polish market due to stringent EU standards regarding transportation, storage, aflatoxins, and packaging.

He urged Poland’s support in harmonizing SPS measures between Pakistan’s Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and Poland’s National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO).

He further stressed the need for cooperation in capacity development, food safety, and certification systems to facilitate smooth trade.

The minister noted that Pakistan currently exports rice, mango, sesame seeds, dates, and alfalfa seed to Poland, albeit in small volumes compared to its production surplus. Imports from Poland mainly include potato starch and tortilla wraps.

He identified citrus, rice, mango, and animal products as strong potential areas for expanding exports and urged Poland to allow imports of Pakistani citrus, which is already being exported to more than 40 countries, including the UK, Norway, and Russia.

Both sides also discussed expanding cooperation in the livestock sector and the minister proposed establishing a Joint Working Group on Livestock to strengthen collaboration in animal health, veterinary sciences, meat trade, and dairy production.

He highlighted Pakistan’s existing export of animal casings to Poland and expressed interest in expanding cooperation to include cooked meat, poultry, and processed food.

The meeting further explored areas of agricultural cooperation such as exchange of elite crop genetic resources, joint research on post-harvest management and value addition, renewable energy use in agriculture, water conservation, biotechnology for land reclamation, and expertise-sharing in organic farming and certification.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative ..

Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society

2 minutes ago
 Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 TEVTA opens display center of local products of co ..

TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK

2 minutes ago
 VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness a ..

VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity

4 minutes ago
 31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat

31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat

4 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The Wor ..

Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held

4 minutes ago
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastruct ..

Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy in ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security

4 minutes ago
 43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI din ..

43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner

26 minutes ago
 UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Chil ..

UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign

29 minutes ago
 EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electro ..

EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business