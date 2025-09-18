Pakistan, Poland Explore Enhanced Cooperation In Agriculture And Food Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:25 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for building long-term partnerships with Poland in the field of agriculture and food security
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for building long-term partnerships with Poland in the field of agriculture and food security.
He expressed confidence that enhanced bilateral cooperation would open new avenues for trade, technology transfer, and sustainable agricultural development.
The minster held a high-level meeting with the Ambassador of Poland, which focused on strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation, enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural exports to Poland, and addressing technical barriers related to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements.
The minister highlighted Poland’s role as a major agricultural producer in Europe, ranking second globally in rye exports and third in Apple exports, with significant production of wheat, barley, oats, sugar beet, tobacco, fruits, and potatoes.
He emphasized that Pakistan and Poland could greatly benefit from mutual collaboration in cereals, fruits, livestock, and food processing sectors.
Discussing SPS challenges, Hussain underlined that Pakistan’s exporters face difficulties in accessing the Polish market due to stringent EU standards regarding transportation, storage, aflatoxins, and packaging.
He urged Poland’s support in harmonizing SPS measures between Pakistan’s Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and Poland’s National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO).
He further stressed the need for cooperation in capacity development, food safety, and certification systems to facilitate smooth trade.
The minister noted that Pakistan currently exports rice, mango, sesame seeds, dates, and alfalfa seed to Poland, albeit in small volumes compared to its production surplus. Imports from Poland mainly include potato starch and tortilla wraps.
He identified citrus, rice, mango, and animal products as strong potential areas for expanding exports and urged Poland to allow imports of Pakistani citrus, which is already being exported to more than 40 countries, including the UK, Norway, and Russia.
Both sides also discussed expanding cooperation in the livestock sector and the minister proposed establishing a Joint Working Group on Livestock to strengthen collaboration in animal health, veterinary sciences, meat trade, and dairy production.
He highlighted Pakistan’s existing export of animal casings to Poland and expressed interest in expanding cooperation to include cooked meat, poultry, and processed food.
The meeting further explored areas of agricultural cooperation such as exchange of elite crop genetic resources, joint research on post-harvest management and value addition, renewable energy use in agriculture, water conservation, biotechnology for land reclamation, and expertise-sharing in organic farming and certification.
Recent Stories
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat
TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity
31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat
Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy in ..
Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner
UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign
EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security4 minutes ago
-
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is committed for economic, regulatory reforms to facilitate foreign investment; Ahad Cheema29 minutes ago
-
UAF director research stresses modern techniques to address agricultural woes39 minutes ago
-
PSX closes bullish, gains 1,775 points26 minutes ago
-
FESCO completes development projects worth Rs.308m in August59 minutes ago
-
SBP to celebrate Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day on Friday26 minutes ago
-
New "Property Transfer System" for private housing societies: FDA DG1 hour ago
-
Gold prices stable at Rs.388,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 September 202528 minutes ago
-
Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till 15th3 hours ago