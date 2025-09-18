President Zardari Visits Urban Operations And Management Centre In Urumqi
September 18, 2025
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the Urban Operations and Management Centre of Urumqi where he was received by the Mayor of Urumqi and the Vice Governor of Xinjiang.
The president and his delegation were briefed about the Centre, which digitally links more than 30 municipal departments and delivers over 200 services to citizens.
Officials explained how the Centre serves as a one-window hub for public services, enabling real-time coordination on issues such as health, education, road safety, utilities and emergency response.
President Zardari took keen interest in the integrated digital platform and appreciated the vision of those who planned and operate it.
He said that such an approach to city management provides valuable lessons for Pakistan and expressed the hope that urban planners in Pakistan would draw inspiration from this model and develop systems suited to local needs.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan were also present on the occasion.
