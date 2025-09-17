Chinese water-saving expertise empowers Pakistan’s sustainable agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The 15-day China-Pakistan International Training Workshop on Modern Agricultural Water-Saving Irrigation Technology was recently concluded in Islamabad, Pakistan.

China's latest technologies, equipment operation methods, management experience, and development models of high-efficiency water-saving agriculture were shared with 23 Pakistani professionals from agricultural departments, scientific research institutions and universities.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, undertaken by Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd., and co-organized by PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, etc., the workshop conducted specialized technical training and exchanges covering aspects such as the principles of modern agricultural water-saving irrigation technology, the composition, construction, installation, operation and management of water-saving irrigation systems, integrated water and fertilizer technology, and high-efficiency crop cultivation technology.

Moreover, on-site explanations and hands-on operations of state-of-the-art water-saving irrigation equipment were carried out at the China-Pakistan High-Efficiency Water-Saving Technology Laboratory and Demonstration Base built by Tianye Water Saving.

“Pakistan is a typical agricultural country, where agricultural water use accounts for more than 90% of the country's total water resources. Faced with the challenges of population growth and climate change, Pakistan is in urgent need of improving the production efficiency of water resources by developing high-efficiency water-saving agriculture to ensure the country's future water resource security,” Tianye Water Saving told CEN. Since 2004, Tianye Water Saving has carried out scientific and technological demonstration cooperation as well as technical exchange and training with Pakistan in efficient agricultural water-saving, achieving results in the cultivation of cotton, vegetables and flowers.

APP/asg