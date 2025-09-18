PM Shehbaz Sharif Departs For London After Concluding State Visit To Saudi Arabia
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for London on Thursday after concluding his state visit to Saudi Arabia.
Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, saw him off at Riyadh Airport.
The prime minister visited the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement between the two countries.
This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.
The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.
