SBP To Celebrate Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day On Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:03 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day 2025 on Friday, tomorrow to reaffirm the commitment to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem and inspiring more women across Pakistan to pursue entrepreneurship
Women Entrepreneurship Day is a global initiative celebrating women who drive innovation, create jobs and contribute significantly to economic growth and SBP will mark the WED 2025 by organizing activities nationwide through its 16 field offices while the main ceremony will be held at SBP Karachi, said a statement issued here.
This year’s program includes nationwide workshops, awareness campaigns on financing schemes, and mentorship programs, all aimed at strengthening women’s financial inclusion and entrepreneurial capabilities.
The main ceremony will feature awards recognizing high-performing banks and women-led businesses across several categories, including Innovative Leadership, Social Impact, Sustainability Champion, and Resilience.
In addition, the winners of the Business Idea Competition 2025 will be announced, showcasing innovative solutions proposed by aspiring women entrepreneurs.
WED, in the previous year, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including international and local partner institutions, banks, civil society organizations, and successful women entrepreneurs, all reaffirming SBP’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in Pakistan’s economy.
As part of the nationwide outreach, SBP conducted over 50 sessions, engaging more than 1,500 women entrepreneurs. Banks collectively disbursed approximately Rs 24 billion to over 20,000 women-led businesses. The event concluded with awards and recognition for both outstanding women entrepreneurs and banks that demonstrated leadership in promoting women’s economic inclusion.
Building on this momentum, WED 2025 will once again bring together senior officials from financial institutions, women’s chambers, and entrepreneurial networks to highlight the growing role of women in Pakistan’s economy.
