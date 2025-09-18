PSX Closes Bullish, Gains 1,775 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 06:03 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,775.65 points, a positive change of 1.14 percent, closing at 157,953.47 points against 156,177.82 points on the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,775.65 points, a positive change of 1.14 percent, closing at 157,953.47 points against 156,177.82 points on the previous trading day.
The ready market saw robust activity with 1,959,100,058 shares traded, valued at Rs.56.93 billion, compared to 1,499,302,473 shares worth Rs.48.85 billion the previous day.
Overall, 485 companies transacted shares in the market; 332 posted gains, 124 sustained losses, while 29 remained unchanged.
Top trading companies by volume were Cnergyico PK with 213,091,825 shares at Rs.8.41 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 141,834,094 shares at Rs.1.78, and Fauji Foods Ltd with 101,805,720 shares at Rs.21.51.
Supernet Technologies Limited recorded the highest increase, rising by Rs.
89.54 to close at Rs.984.93, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited, which gained Rs.75.78 to close at Rs.8,425.78.
On the downside, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited lost Rs.160.72, closing at Rs.32,439.26, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited declined by Rs.115.57 to close at Rs.9,583.98.
In the futures market, 358,784,000 shares were traded, valued at Rs.12.71 billion, compared to 270,465,500 shares worth Rs.12.44 billion the previous day.
Among 319 companies, 246 advanced, 71 declined, and 2 remained unchanged.
Leading futures turnover included KOSM-SEP with 44,666,500 shares at Rs.8.01, CNERGY-SEP with 29,877,500 shares at Rs.8.45, and FFL-SEP with 29,203,500 shares at Rs.21.63.
GHNI-OCT recorded the highest gain, rising by Rs.15.44 to Rs.868.00, while GAL-OCT declined by Rs.14.00 to Rs.585.00.
Recent Stories
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner
PSX closes bullish, gains 1,775 points
SBP to celebrate Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day on Friday
Pakistan faces billions in costs from plastic waste, warns Romina
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
Performance of Wafaqi Mohtasib's Office wins international recognition:Wafaqi Mo ..
More Stories From Business
-
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is committed for economic, regulatory reforms to facilitate foreign investment; Ahad Cheema6 minutes ago
-
UAF director research stresses modern techniques to address agricultural woes16 minutes ago
-
PSX closes bullish, gains 1,775 points3 minutes ago
-
FESCO completes development projects worth Rs.308m in August36 minutes ago
-
SBP to celebrate Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day on Friday3 minutes ago
-
New "Property Transfer System" for private housing societies: FDA DG56 minutes ago
-
Gold prices stable at Rs.388,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 September 20255 minutes ago
-
Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till 15th3 hours ago
-
Exports up by 2.43% to Rs 1.446 trillion in two months3 hours ago
-
Seafood exports grew 32.05 % in two months4 hours ago