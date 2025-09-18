PSX closes bullish, gains 1,775 points

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 06:03 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,775.65 points, a positive change of 1.14 percent, closing at 157,953.47 points against 156,177.82 points on the previous trading day

The ready market saw robust activity with 1,959,100,058 shares traded, valued at Rs.56.93 billion, compared to 1,499,302,473 shares worth Rs.48.85 billion the previous day.

Overall, 485 companies transacted shares in the market; 332 posted gains, 124 sustained losses, while 29 remained unchanged.

Top trading companies by volume were Cnergyico PK with 213,091,825 shares at Rs.8.41 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 141,834,094 shares at Rs.1.78, and Fauji Foods Ltd with 101,805,720 shares at Rs.21.51.

Supernet Technologies Limited recorded the highest increase, rising by Rs.

89.54 to close at Rs.984.93, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited, which gained Rs.75.78 to close at Rs.8,425.78.

On the downside, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited lost Rs.160.72, closing at Rs.32,439.26, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited declined by Rs.115.57 to close at Rs.9,583.98.

In the futures market, 358,784,000 shares were traded, valued at Rs.12.71 billion, compared to 270,465,500 shares worth Rs.12.44 billion the previous day.

Among 319 companies, 246 advanced, 71 declined, and 2 remained unchanged.

Leading futures turnover included KOSM-SEP with 44,666,500 shares at Rs.8.01, CNERGY-SEP with 29,877,500 shares at Rs.8.45, and FFL-SEP with 29,203,500 shares at Rs.21.63.

GHNI-OCT recorded the highest gain, rising by Rs.15.44 to Rs.868.00, while GAL-OCT declined by Rs.14.00 to Rs.585.00.

