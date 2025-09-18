Textile export increases 9.87% to $3.203 bln during July-August 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 9.87 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the same months of last year.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at US $3.203 billion during July-August (2025-26) against the exports of US $2.915 billion during July-August (2024-25), according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the export of which increased by 7.78 percent to $119.196 million from $110.588 million knitwear export surged by 16.86 percent to $958.963 million from $820.585 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 12.03 percent to $565.474 million from $504.753 million, towels increased by 4.88 percent to $179.101 million from $170.766 million,and ready-made garments up by 10.61 percent to $728.306 million this year compared to the exports of $658.455 million last year.

Similarly, the export of art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 8.01 percent to $66.148 million from $61.

244 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 14.38 percent to $136.549 million from $119.379 million while the export of other textile materials surged by 5.49 percent to $128.172 million from $121.498 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton cloth, the exports of which declined by 7.24 percent, from $322.671 million to $299.298 million whereas the export of yarn other than cotton yarn also dipped by 0.20 percent from 5.951 million to $5.939 million.

Likewise, the export of tents, canvas and tarpaulin came down by 18.13 percent from $19.577 million to $16.028 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of textile witnessed a decrease of 7.34 per cent during the month of August 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The export of textiles from the country during August 2025 were recorded at US $1,523.584 million against the export of US $1,644.333 million in August 2024.

On month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country came down by 9.29 percent during August 2025 as compared to the exports of $1,679.591 million recorded in July 2025, the PBS data revealed.