Press Release from Business Wire: Diaceutics

PARSIPPANY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the appointment of Yvanka Gilliam as Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (APAC).

In her new role, Yvanka will be responsible for managing business development and operations within the APAC region with a core focus on establishing key collaborations and strategic partnerships to drive growth and revenue. Her role will also include identifying innovative and creative services and solutions to help leverage the company's platform, DXRX, and increase the offering.

Yvanka has a strong track record managing the delivery of real-world insights for evaluation by regulators, payers and clinicians. Prior to joining Diaceutics, Yvanka worked with Kantar Health as a Senior Client Partner, Real World Evidence, where she developed and implemented global business planning strategies and conducted high-quality research. In recent years, Yvanka has also worked with IQVIA Asia Pacific in the Real World Insights Division and as a Senior Medical Science Liaison at AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Yvanka holds a doctorate degree in Pharmacy from The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy in Ann Arbor, a bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry from Grambling University in Louisiana and an MBA in International Business from Rutgers University Singapore.

Yvanka's work has been published in the Annals of Oncology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology - an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal.

Peter Keeling, Chief Executive Officer of Diaceutics, said:"Yvanka's appointment will strengthen Diaceutics' credentials as the market leader in the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics. As her 20-plus year career in pharma has been focused primarily on the Research and Development of innovative oncology compounds, Yvanka is firmly aligned with Diaceutics' goal to bridge the gap between diagnostics and therapeutic decision-making in order to improve testing outcomes for patients and enable better access to the right drug at the right time."Yvanka Gilliam, Diaceutics VP of Operations, APAC, said:"I'm delighted to join Diaceutics, a company that I have long admired for their unwavering commitment to drive better testing and better treatment for patients. I look forward to broadening Diaceutics' influence in the APAC region and working alongside a team of driven and talented individuals. I'm particularly excited to come on board as the company's DXRX - The Diagnostic Network� platform continues to gain traction within the industry, as we help get every patient the treatment they deserve."