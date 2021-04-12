UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press Release From Business Wire: Diaceutics

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the appointment of Yvanka Gilliam as Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (APAC)

PARSIPPANY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the appointment of Yvanka Gilliam as Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (APAC).

In her new role, Yvanka will be responsible for managing business development and operations within the APAC region with a core focus on establishing key collaborations and strategic partnerships to drive growth and revenue. Her role will also include identifying innovative and creative services and solutions to help leverage the company's platform, DXRX, and increase the offering.

Yvanka has a strong track record managing the delivery of real-world insights for evaluation by regulators, payers and clinicians. Prior to joining Diaceutics, Yvanka worked with Kantar Health as a Senior Client Partner, Real World Evidence, where she developed and implemented global business planning strategies and conducted high-quality research. In recent years, Yvanka has also worked with IQVIA Asia Pacific in the Real World Insights Division and as a Senior Medical Science Liaison at AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Yvanka holds a doctorate degree in Pharmacy from The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy in Ann Arbor, a bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry from Grambling University in Louisiana and an MBA in International Business from Rutgers University Singapore.

Yvanka's work has been published in the Annals of Oncology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology - an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal.

Peter Keeling, Chief Executive Officer of Diaceutics, said:"Yvanka's appointment will strengthen Diaceutics' credentials as the market leader in the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics. As her 20-plus year career in pharma has been focused primarily on the Research and Development of innovative oncology compounds, Yvanka is firmly aligned with Diaceutics' goal to bridge the gap between diagnostics and therapeutic decision-making in order to improve testing outcomes for patients and enable better access to the right drug at the right time."Yvanka Gilliam, Diaceutics VP of Operations, APAC, said:"I'm delighted to join Diaceutics, a company that I have long admired for their unwavering commitment to drive better testing and better treatment for patients. I look forward to broadening Diaceutics' influence in the APAC region and working alongside a team of driven and talented individuals. I'm particularly excited to come on board as the company's DXRX - The Diagnostic Network� platform continues to gain traction within the industry, as we help get every patient the treatment they deserve."

Related Topics

World Business Company Singapore Ann Arbor Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

36 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

36 minutes ago

Mobile Milk testing labs project launched in merg ..

2 minutes ago

12 more COVID-19 patients died in ATH during last ..

2 minutes ago

President FPCCI apprises D-8 CCI Business Forum ab ..

2 minutes ago

CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.