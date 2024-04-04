Press Release from Business Wire: Esri

(@FahadShabbir)

REDLANDS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Industry leaders in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors are increasingly relying on the interoperability of geographic information systems (GIS) and building information modeling (BIM) to reduce costs and boost efficiency across construction projects. In support of AEC organizations, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, and Autodesk, an industry leader in design and engineering, are expanding their strategic alliance.

"Esri is proud to bring this new integration to Autodesk users, empowering them with enhanced visibility of existing conditions for better-informed design decisions that reduce environmental impacts," said Kathleen Kewley, Esri director for AEC global business development.

The integration of ArcGIS Basemaps with Civil 3D and AutoCAD provides AEC professionals with detailed geospatial data and mapping capabilities. The new integrations further unify GIS and BIM, delivering real business value to architects, engineers, planners, and contractors.

"Unleashing the power of ArcGIS Basemaps in Civil 3D and AutoCAD provides users with an unparalleled geographical perspective, driving precision in decision-making and fostering a more sustainable built environment," said Eric DesRoche, Autodesk senior manager, infrastructure strategy, AEC design.

"This new integration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration."

"ArcGIS Basemaps serves as the cornerstone of our mapping products," said Bridget Brown, Geospatial and Information Management Director for HDR, a user of Esri and Autodesk software. "These carefully styled basemaps not only offer vital location context but also liberate our teams from creating them from the ground up, allowing us to concentrate on project-specific data. Additionally, the capability to customize these basemaps using the vector tile style editor empowers us to unlock new realms of cartographic creativity when needed."

"ArcGIS Basemaps are the contextual canvas that establishes one of the most important elements when answering the question of 'where'," said Darin Welch, Associate Vice President, Design, Geospatial, and Community Intelligence, HNTB Digital Transformation Solutions, another Esri and Autodesk user. "Esri's basemaps have equipped our teams with immediate and accurate representation of the surrounding world, and the situational awareness necessary for making the best transportation decisions for improving our communities."