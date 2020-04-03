UrduPoint.com
Prince Charles Opens Nightingale Emergency Hospital For COVID-19 Via Video Link - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Prince Charles Opens Nightingale Emergency Hospital for COVID-19 Via Video Link - Reports

Prince Charles, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, opened on Friday the new National Health Service's Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL conference center in London via video link, The Guardian newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Prince Charles, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, opened on Friday the new National Health Service's Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL conference center in London via video link, The Guardian newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, the new hospital will be able to treat up to 4,000 coronavirus patients.

"It is, without doubt, a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense, from its speed of construction - in just nine days as we've heard - to its size and the skills of those who have created it," Prince Charles was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Prince of Wales also noted that the new hospital was just another example of how the impossible could become possible in no time.

The prince was tested for the disease on March 23 after showing "mild symptoms" of the disease, and the results came back positive. His spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, was not infected but both of them were placed in self-isolation at home in Scotland for seven days.

According to the UK government website, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had reached over 33,000 as of Thursday, with the death toll from coronavirus-related complications at 2,921.

