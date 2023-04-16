UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry Had Hearty Talk With King Before Agreeing To Attend Coronation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Prince Harry Had Hearty Talk With King Before Agreeing to Attend Coronation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) UK Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart conversation with his father, King Charles III, before agreeing to attend his upcoming coronation, The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying Prince Harry would attend the coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle would remain in California with their children. Previously, the couple did not want to come to the coronation because Buckingham Palace refused to invite one-year-old Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four the same day as the king is crowned, to the event.

The sources said the king and the prince had a heart-to-heart talk before the latter agreed to attend the ceremony, and there was a "willingness and wanting to mend on both sides."

Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at the age of 96. Her son Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort. The royal couple's coronation is scheduled for May 6.

