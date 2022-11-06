UrduPoint.com

Pristina Hampers Work Of Hospitals In Serb-Populated Areas Of Kosovo - Hospital Director

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Pristina Hampers Work of Hospitals in Serb-Populated Areas of Kosovo - Hospital Director

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Kosovo authorities were obstructing the vaccination of Serbian population during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to disrupt healthcare services in the Serb-populated areas in the north of the breakaway province, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said on Sunday.

A gathering of Kosovo Serbs was held in North Kosovska Mitrovica earlier on Sunday; the city has been decorated with Serbian flags since Friday night. On Saturday, representatives of the Kosovo Serbs decided to pull out of all structures of the self-proclaimed republic ” including the parliament, government, courts and police ” due to Pristina's decision to remove the Serbian police chief for refusing to issue written warnings to local Serbs regarding car plates.

"The authorities in Pristina have been carrying out various kinds of terror against the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija for the last ten years, and especially for the last year. This is how it affects our health care: in the middle of the pandemic, when the Serbian government and President Aleksandar Vucic provided all types of vaccines for all citizens of Kosovo and Metohija, we were not allowed to get vaccinated in our clinics and we still wonder why," Elek said at the rally.

The hospital director noted that northern Kosovo should be supplied with medicines and medical equipment under the Brussels Agreement. However, no supplies are actually delivered.

"Our medical vehicles are still being stopped, medical personnel are being intimidated, detainees are not taken to the police station in North Kosovska Mitrovica, but to the southern (Albanian) part; medication, medical equipment and supplies have been seized and have not been returned yet," Elek said.

Representatives of the education and judiciary spheres, the police, and lawmakers of the Serb List party also spoke at the gathering.

"Yesterday we resigned from our posts in the Kosovo 'parliament,' this is our personal decision and the continuation of the struggle of each of us for the respect of the international law, the Brussels Agreement, the struggle for peace and stability in this territory. We resigned with a clear conscience because for nine and a half years we tried everything ” we reached out for peace and built trust. Our lawmakers, judges and police officers resigned not because we got tired of fighting but because we do not want to be a cover-up for Kosovo institutions to continue violence against our people," deputy chairman of the Serb List party said.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristine flared up in August. The Kosovar authorities have required that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was pushed to October 31.

Related Topics

Police Education Police Station Parliament Vehicles Car Brussels Pristina Belgrade Albanian August October Border Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.