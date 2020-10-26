Prominent Italian Figures Call on Conte to Revise COVID-19 Ban on Cultural Events

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Italian professional associations and celebrities from film, theater and classical music industries on Monday urged the country's Prime Minister Giusppe Conte to revise the latest coronavirus-related ban on cultural events, which was set to last for almost a month.

The renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti appealed to Conte, asking him to "revive theatrical and musical activities" in the letter published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The impoverishment of the mind and spirit is dangerous and also harms the health of the body. ... Theaters are run by people who are aware of the anti-COVID regulations and the recommended safety measures have always been respected," Muti said.

Carlo Fontana, the president of AGIS association, which brings together Italian entertainment companies, said in a separate letter published by the la Repubblica newspaper, that they "had proven to be some of the safest venues for public events and have made large investments to step up the measures," adding that the new closure would lead to a crisis that would be difficult to avert.

Ticket sales for cultural events during the spring lockdown fell by 75 percent, while 20 percent of movie theaters in the country never reopened, according to the newspaper.

A number of prominent directors, screenwriters and actors have also addressed Conte and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, criticizing the ban on theaters and cinemas.

The letter, signed by more than 100 cultural figures and specialized associations, calls for an open discussion of "action devoid of logic and use."

Like most other countries in Europe, Italy has faced a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases in October. Several Italian regions, namely Lombardy, Lazio and Campania, have imposed curfews in response to the increased infection rate.

To date, Italy has registered over 525,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 37,000 related deaths. The country was among the worst-hit in the spring.