Prominent Russian Entrepreneur Gone Missing in Sochi - Stakeholder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Igor Koropov, the cofounder of the Skillbox online learning platform, has gone missing in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Mail.ru Group, the owner of the service's controlling stake of shares, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Cofounder and product director of the Skillbox online university Igor Koropov disappeared in the early hours of November 1. He left the Radisson Collection hotel at approximately 3 a.m. [00:00 GMT] and has been out of touch ever since," the company said.

The 31-year-old warned neither family nor friends of where he was headed.

The entrepreneur was supposed to be in the office on Monday, as per his usual schedule, according to Mail.ru.

The company has asked everyone with any knowledge of Koropov's whereabouts to reach out.

A pre-investigation probe has been launched by the Russian Investigative Committee.

Koropov is in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list of promising young Russian entrepreneurs. More than 40,000 students are currently enrolled in the Skillbox e-learning courses, and the project itself is expected to reach a revenue of 5 billion rubles ($63 million) by 2021.