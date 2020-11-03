UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Russian Entrepreneur Gone Missing In Sochi - Stakeholder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Prominent Russian Entrepreneur Gone Missing in Sochi - Stakeholder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Igor Koropov, the cofounder of the Skillbox online learning platform, has gone missing in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Mail.ru Group, the owner of the service's controlling stake of shares, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Cofounder and product director of the Skillbox online university Igor Koropov disappeared in the early hours of November 1. He left the Radisson Collection hotel at approximately 3 a.m. [00:00 GMT] and has been out of touch ever since," the company said.

The 31-year-old warned neither family nor friends of where he was headed.

The entrepreneur was supposed to be in the office on Monday, as per his usual schedule, according to Mail.ru.

The company has asked everyone with any knowledge of Koropov's whereabouts to reach out.

A pre-investigation probe has been launched by the Russian Investigative Committee.

Koropov is in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list of promising young Russian entrepreneurs. More than 40,000 students are currently enrolled in the Skillbox e-learning courses, and the project itself is expected to reach a revenue of 5 billion rubles ($63 million) by 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Hotel Company Young Forbes Radisson Sochi November Family Billion Million

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

9 minutes ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

45 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

54 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.