UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Over Indian Nationality Bill

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Protests over Indian nationality bill

India's parliament saw raucous scenes on Monday and protests raged in the north-east of the country as MPs debated legislation that stands to give citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :India's parliament saw raucous scenes on Monday and protests raged in the north-east of the country as MPs debated legislation that stands to give citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.

To Muslim organisations, rights groups and others, the bill forms part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda -- which he denies -- of marginalising India's 200-million-strong Islamic minority.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.

Modi's government had tried to bring in the contentious legislation during its first term but the bill could not pass the upper house where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies lack a majority.

Shashi Tharoor, a member of the opposition Congress party, told parliament amid angry exchanges that the bill "infringes upon the principle of equality before law" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 which prohibits illegal migrants from applying for Indian citizenship.

Under Modi, the Islamic-sounding Names of several cities have been changed, while some school textbooks have been altered to downplay Muslims' contributions to India.

In August his administration rescinded the partial autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state, and split it into two.

On Monday, 100 scientists and scholars at institutions in India and abroad published a joint letter expressing their "dismay" at the legislation.

They said that enshrined in India's constitution is the notion of treating all faiths equally.

But Modi's "proposed bill would mark a radical break with this history and would be inconsistent with the basic structure of the constitution".

The letter said such a careful exclusion of Muslims would "greatly strain" India's pluralism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Bangladesh Minority Parliament Narendra Modi Split Jammu August Congress Citizenship Muslim Christian All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

10 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

16 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.