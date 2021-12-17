Pussy Riot Member Maria Alyokhina Detained in Moscow - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russian police have detained Maria Alyokhina, a member of the notorious punk protest band Pussy Riot, her lawyer Daniil Berman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Maria has been detained and is being delivered to the police station for the Tverskoy District," Berman said.

There have been no comments from Russian law enforcement so far.

In September, Alyokhina was sentenced to one year of restriction of freedom for violating sanitary rules during the protests in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny earlier in the year.

The activist is prohibited from leaving her house from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (19:00 to 03:00 GMT), traveling outside of Moscow and participating in mass events. She also has to check in with inspectors two times a month.