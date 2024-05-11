Motorcycling: French MotoGP Sprint Result
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) result of the French MotoGP sprint at Le Mans on Saturday:
1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 19min 49.694sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 2.280sec, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 4.174, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.798, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 7.698, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 9.185, 7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 11.190, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 11.516, 9. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 12.257, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 12.699, 11. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 13.492, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 15.578, 13. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 16.439, 14. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 16.816, 15. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 16.969, 16. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 19.
123, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 23.618, 18. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 27.854
DNF: Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha), Joan Mir (ESP/Honda), Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati),
World championship standings
1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 104 pts, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 76, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 75, 4. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 73, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 70, 6. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 69, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 59, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 44, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 37, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 36
afp
Yamaha Motor
Honda MOTOR
