Open Menu

Motorcycling: French MotoGP Sprint Result

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Motorcycling: French MotoGP sprint result

Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) result of the French MotoGP sprint at Le Mans on Saturday:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 19min 49.694sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 2.280sec, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 4.174, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.798, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 7.698, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 9.185, 7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 11.190, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 11.516, 9. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 12.257, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 12.699, 11. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 13.492, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 15.578, 13. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 16.439, 14. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 16.816, 15. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 16.969, 16. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 19.

123, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 23.618, 18. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 27.854

DNF: Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha), Joan Mir (ESP/Honda), Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati),

World championship standings

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 104 pts, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 76, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 75, 4. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 73, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 70, 6. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 69, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 59, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 44, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 37, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 36

afp

Yamaha Motor

Honda MOTOR

Related Topics

World Honda Le Mans

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

10 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

21 hours ago

More Stories From World