Putin, Biden Agree Alliance In World War II Should Be Example For Joint Work - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Biden Agree Alliance in World War II Should Be Example for Joint Work - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden recalled the alliance of the two countries during World War II during the video link talks and stressed that it should serve as an example for building contacts and working together in today's realities, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The presidents recalled the alliance of the two countries during the Second World War. They emphasized that the sacrifices made then should not be forgotten, and the alliance itself should serve as an example for building contacts and working together in today's realities," it said.

More Stories From World

