Putin Calls UAV Attack On Moscow Result Of Terrorist Activity

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Putin Calls UAV Attack on Moscow Result of Terrorist Activity

The drone attack against civilian infrastructure in Moscow is the result of terrorist activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The drone attack against civilian infrastructure in Moscow is the result of terrorist activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, all drones were shot down.

"In response, as you know, the Kiev regime chooses a different path, the path of attempts to intimidate Russia, intimidate Russian citizens, and attacks residential buildings. This, of course, is a clear sign of terrorist activity," Putin said at an exhibition dedicated to the creative economy.

The air defense system during the drone attack in Moscow worked normally, although there is still certain work to be done, Putin said.

This attack is an attempt to provoke a mirror reaction from Russia, the president explained.

"Attempts to provoke a response from Russia are worrying, apparently, this is what goal it (uav attack) pursued. They provoke us to mirror actions, let us see what to do about it. But the citizens of Ukraine, who do not have the right to speak, due to the total terror has been unleashed against the civilian population in Ukraine, still need to know what the current leadership of this country is pushing for," Putin said.

