UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Dismisses Karasin From Post Of Deputy Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

Putin Dismisses Karasin From Post of Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Grigory Karasin from duties as deputy foreign minister, replacing him with Yevgeny Ivanov, according to relevant decrees published on the official portal of legal information on Tuesday.

Karasin has held the post since 2005.

"To dismiss Karasin Grigory Borisovich from the post of Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation ... To appoint Ivanov Evgeny Sergeyevich as Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the documents read.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

1 hour ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

1 hour ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.