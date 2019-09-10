Putin Dismisses Karasin From Post of Deputy Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Grigory Karasin from duties as deputy foreign minister, replacing him with Yevgeny Ivanov, according to relevant decrees published on the official portal of legal information on Tuesday.

Karasin has held the post since 2005.

"To dismiss Karasin Grigory Borisovich from the post of Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation ... To appoint Ivanov Evgeny Sergeyevich as Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the documents read.