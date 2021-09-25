Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Distinguishing Between Terrorists, Opposition in Syria - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss how to differentiate between terrorists and opposition in Syria during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss how to differentiate between terrorists and opposition in Syria during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov recalled that Turkey has an agreement with Russia, according to which Ankara is to fight terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone and make a distinction between them and armed groups that are not terrorists and that cooperate with the Turkish military.

"A meeting of the Russian and Turkish presidents will take place in a few days, there they will discuss in detail how that commitment is being implemented," Lavrov said.