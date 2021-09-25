UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Distinguishing Between Terrorists, Opposition In Syria - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:32 PM

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Distinguishing Between Terrorists, Opposition in Syria - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss how to differentiate between terrorists and opposition in Syria during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss how to differentiate between terrorists and opposition in Syria during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov recalled that Turkey has an agreement with Russia, according to which Ankara is to fight terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone and make a distinction between them and armed groups that are not terrorists and that cooperate with the Turkish military.

"A meeting of the Russian and Turkish presidents will take place in a few days, there they will discuss in detail how that commitment is being implemented," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Ankara New York Tayyip Erdogan Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.