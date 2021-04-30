UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expresses Hope For Full Restoration Of Iran Nuclear Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Putin Expresses Hope for Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Friday hope for full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Friday hope for full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The president invited permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss the situation in the Caspian Region and noted that Iran is one of Russia's neighbors in the Caspian Five.

"Many issues related to the Iran nuclear program are currently being addressed. I hope that everything related to the JCPOA will be restored within the previous framework and we will be ready to develop full-fledged relations with all the members of the Caspian club and to fully implement our plans," Putin told the security council.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with King of Jord ..

7 minutes ago

Palace Museum to reopen ceramics display

1 minute ago

DDWP approves 12 sports schemes worth Rs394.748 ml ..

5 minutes ago

DC Mudassir Riaz Malik visits inspects arrangement ..

5 minutes ago

Curfew announced as Fiji reports new COVID-19 case ..

5 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.