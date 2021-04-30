Putin Expresses Hope for Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Friday hope for full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The president invited permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss the situation in the Caspian Region and noted that Iran is one of Russia's neighbors in the Caspian Five.

"Many issues related to the Iran nuclear program are currently being addressed. I hope that everything related to the JCPOA will be restored within the previous framework and we will be ready to develop full-fledged relations with all the members of the Caspian club and to fully implement our plans," Putin told the security council.