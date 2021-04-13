Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, discussed by phone the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Russian-US relations, the office of the Finnish president said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, discussed by phone the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Russian-US relations, the office of the Finnish president said on Tuesday.

"The Presidents spoke about the tense situation on the Crimean peninsula and at the border between Russia and Ukraine. President Niinistö expressed his serious concern over an escalation of the situation due to the troop movements and raised the need for dialogue and actions to reduce tensions," the statement says.

Putin told his Finnish colleague about his conversation with US President Joe Biden, as well as about the planned meeting of the two leaders, it said.

"President Niinistö informed of his initiative to strengthen the 50-year-old Helsinki Spirit in 2025, and it was discussed in a positive tone," the Finnish president's office said.

It added that prison conditions of Alexey Navalny had also been discussed as well.