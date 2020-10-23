UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Interested In Reanimation Of Relations With US - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:30 AM

Putin Interested in Reanimation of Relations With US - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in revitalizing the relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

"Like no one else, President Putin understands that the rhetoric of a presidential candidate sharply differs from the rhetoric of an elected president.

The president realizes that, takes it into account and is still interested in the development, or, more accurately, the reanimation of our bilateral relations," Peskov said on late Thursday.

He added that Russia would work with any US president and had no favorite candidate in the upcoming US election.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

2 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

2 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.