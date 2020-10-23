Putin Interested in Reanimation of Relations With US - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in revitalizing the relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

"Like no one else, President Putin understands that the rhetoric of a presidential candidate sharply differs from the rhetoric of an elected president.

The president realizes that, takes it into account and is still interested in the development, or, more accurately, the reanimation of our bilateral relations," Peskov said on late Thursday.

He added that Russia would work with any US president and had no favorite candidate in the upcoming US election.