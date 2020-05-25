UrduPoint.com
Putin, Iraq's New Prime Minister Discuss Energy Market, Syria Peace Process - Kremlin

Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi have held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the energy market, praised OPEC+ agreements and confirmed commitment to continue coordination on Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation was held at the Iraqi side's initiative, the Kremlin said.

"In addition to the letter that was sent earlier, Vladimir Putin congratulated Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on assuming office of the head of the Iraqi government. Mutual commitment to progressive development of the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries was confirmed. A range of pressing matters related to the bilateral cooperation on trade, the economy and energy was studied," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Iraq's new prime minister discussed "cooperation for the sake of stabilizing the global hydrocarbon market," the Kremlin added.

"They positively assessed the OPEC+ agreements, reached with the participation of Russia and Iraq, and aimed at overcoming the acute phase of the oil crisis. They noted the importance of continuing the efficient joint effort on the matter," the statement read on.

"While exchanging opinions on regional issues, a focus was made on the Syrian settlement. Among other things, it was agreed upon further coordination of steps toward ensuring the long-term normalization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, and the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Kremlin added.

Apart from that, Putin congratulated  Al-Kadhimi and the Iraqi people on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, according to the Kremlin. The high-ranking officials agreed upon continuing contacts at different levels.

