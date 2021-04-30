UrduPoint.com
Putin Is Ready To Mediate Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to mediate the Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to mediate the Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday.

"Taking into consideration our unity within various formats, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization and others, President Putin is certainly always ready to act as a mediator in the acute problems that may emerge between member states.

He has repeatedly shown this," Peskov told reporters, asked about the possibility for Putin to mediate the conflict.

