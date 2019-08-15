UrduPoint.com
Putin, Kim Exchange Letters On 74th Anniversary Of Korea's Liberation - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:00 AM

Putin, Kim Exchange Letters on 74th Anniversary of Korea's Liberation - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have exchanged congratulations letters on the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation by Soviet soldiers, according to Pyongyang's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun which published the letters on Thursday.

August 15 is commemorated by both North and South Koreas as the anniversary of the liberation of Korea from decades-long Japanese colonial rule.

According to the outlet, Putin said he was sure that implementation of agreements he achieved with Kim during their talks in April in Vladivostok would help strengthen bilateral partnership and ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim, in his turn, emphasized that relations between Russia and North Korea would positively develop due to aspirations of the two countries' peoples, stated during the Vladivostok summit.

"I am sure that friendship and cooperation relations between our two counties will indefinitely enlarge and develop in various areas, including politics, economy and culture, on a new higher step in the continuation of valuable traditions set by former leaders," Kim said in his letter to Putin.

Kim visited Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in late April. During his visit, he held talks with Putin and local officials. After the negotiations, both sides noted they had substantive discussions devoted to strengthening bilateral ties.

