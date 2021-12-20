Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Tragic Consequences of Typhoon - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered condolences to his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, over the tragic consequences of Typhoon Rai.

The typhoon hit the Philippines last week and killed 375 people.

"Please accept my sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the typhoon that struck the central regions of your country," Putin told Duterte in a message, as quoted by the Kremlin.