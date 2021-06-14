UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Has No More 'Meaningful Goal' In His Life Than Strengthening Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Says Has No More 'Meaningful Goal' in His Life Than Strengthening Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that there was no more significant task for him in life than strengthening his country.

"You know, I have linked my entire life, my entire fate to the fate of my country to such an extent that there isn't a more meaningful goal in my life than the strengthening of Russia," Putin told the NBC news broadcaster.

