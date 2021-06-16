UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing Of Whereabouts Was VIolation Of Russian Law

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabouts Was VIolation of Russian Law

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny knew that he was violating Russian law by failing to notify the Russian authorities of his whereabouts after he was discharged from hospital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny knew that he was violating Russian law by failing to notify the Russian authorities of his whereabouts after he was discharged from hospital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This person knew that he was violating Russian law.

He should have recognized this, as a twice-convicted felon. I want to underline that he knowingly ignored this legal requirement. This person went abroad for treatment. Law enforcement didn't demand him to check in. However, as soon as he left the hospital and circulated his video online, that requirement was required," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

4 minutes ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

4 minutes ago

BoI organizes workshop on reforms initiatives to i ..

7 minutes ago

Role of ulema in eliminating religious hatred cann ..

7 minutes ago

New Facility in Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant to ..

7 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Says to Visit Mideast in 'Next Few ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.