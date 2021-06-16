Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabouts Was VIolation of Russian Law

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny knew that he was violating Russian law by failing to notify the Russian authorities of his whereabouts after he was discharged from hospital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny knew that he was violating Russian law by failing to notify the Russian authorities of his whereabouts after he was discharged from hospital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This person knew that he was violating Russian law.

He should have recognized this, as a twice-convicted felon. I want to underline that he knowingly ignored this legal requirement. This person went abroad for treatment. Law enforcement didn't demand him to check in. However, as soon as he left the hospital and circulated his video online, that requirement was required," Putin said in a post-summit presser.