Putin Stresses Need For Compromise Solutions On Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) At the recent meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for compromise decisions on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Sochi on Wednesday. This was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his quarantine.

"Of course, they also discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The Russian side highlighted that compromise solutions on border delimitation and the development of transport infrastructure are needed," Peskov told reporters.

