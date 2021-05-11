UrduPoint.com
Putin Submitted To Russia's Lower Chamber Bill On Open Skies Treaty Denunciation

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament a bill on Russia's denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty, according to the lower chamber's database.

Earlier, Putin appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to serve as his official representative during the consideration of the Open Skies Treaty denunciation by the two chambers of the Russian legislature.

On November 22, 2020, the United States completed its withdrawal from the treaty, which was aimed at allowing its signatories to collect information about each other's military forces and activities through surveillance flights.

On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that internal procedures were launched for withdrawing form the Open Skies Treaty.

