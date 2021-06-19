UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells United Russia To Set Up Program For Development Of Medical Rehabilitation

Sat 19th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ruling United Russia party's 20th congress on Saturday that a program for the development of the medical rehabilitation system should be created by 2026.

"Let's face it, the system of medical rehabilitation after surgeries, injuries, cardiovascular and oncological diseases, of course, needs high-quality development," Putin said at the plenary session.

The president pointed to the urgency of creating such a program due to the increasing coronavirus-related health complications.

"I ask you and the government to launch a special program for the development of the medical rehabilitation system by 2026," Putin said, adding that at least 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) would be allocated.

