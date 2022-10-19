Putin to Hold Meeting of Russian Security Council on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council via video conference on Wednesday, and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also heads an interdepartmental commission on improving migration policy, will make a report.

The meeting will address the issues of neutralizing threats to national security in the migration sphere and regulating migration processes.

This meeting Medvedev announced back in August. He said that the event will raise issues of re-equipping migration services, which will have to deal with serious threats "due to the current situation."

He also announced the preparation of a comprehensive bill that will regulate the conditions for the entry, exit, and stay of foreigners.

In 2022, Putin held meetings of the Security Council twice. The first took place on February 21, three days before the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The meeting was dedicated to the recognition of the independence of the frepublics of Luhanks and Donetsk, which then, following the results of the referenda, became part of Russia.

At a meeting of the Security Council in May, Putin discussed issues of increasing the stability and security of the country's information infrastructure. He also said that the number of cyberattacks was constantly increasing, and with the start of the military operation, the challenges in this area became even greater.