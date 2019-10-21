UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Talks With Cuban President Diaz-Canel On October 29 - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President Diaz-Canel on October 29 - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on October 29, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on October 29, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"On October 29, there will be talks with Cuban President Diaz-Canel.

This is one more meeting, which will be held in continuation of talks that our prime minister held in Cuba," Ushakov said.

In early October, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visited Havana and held a series of meeting with the Cuban leadership and discussed cooperation in trade, energy, transport, culture and other areas.

