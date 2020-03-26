Putin to Meet With Business Community in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the business community in Moscow on Thursday.

Businessmen from the Russian capital, from St. Petersburg and other cities of the country are expected to attend the meeting.

On Wednesday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the scheduled meeting would take place, but not in St. Petersburg, as had been previously planned, but in Moscow.